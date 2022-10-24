CBA launches app to help charities accept digital donations

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has rolled out an app that enables charities to accept digital, contactless donations.

As the move away from cash gathers pace, CBA research shows a significant rise year-on-year, in both the number (55% increase) and value (61% increase) of charitable donations made using a digital wallet.



To help charities adapt, the bank has launched the Smart Giving app, which helps them accept donations via its Smart EFTPOS terminal. The app includes pre-set or custom amounts, and automatic donation receipts which donors may use to claim income tax deductions.



CBA executive GM, every day business banking, James Fowle, says: “We know the way businesses receive payments is continuing to go digital, so it’s natural this would flow-on to charity organisations.



"The Smart Giving app allows for a smooth ‘tap-to-donate’ payments experience. Australia’s charity sector plays a significant role in both our national economy and local communities and Smart Giving offers convenience and more flexibility for both donors and charities."