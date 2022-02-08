Charitable giving app Toucan takes flight

Toucan, a London-based fintech startup for charitable giving, has moved out of closed beta.

Launched with £800,000 in seed funding, the app arrives at a time when charitable giving has been decimated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A study by the Charity Commission of England and Wales found that the the majority lost significant income from activities, with reduced in-person events and cash donations.



Through the Toucan app users can build a personal portfolio of up to three charities and split a single monthly contribution between them. Donors can support the same charities long term or switch each month.



In a nod to the millennial generation, donors can see just how their donations are making a difference through the impact section and share their giving portfolio on social media.



Toucan COO John Barrett says: “We need to make it as easy as possible for donors to connect with charities they care about, and those who they may not yet know. We are particularly keen to give a platform to smaller charities who have such a massive impact in our communities around the UK.”

