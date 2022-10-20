Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Luxembourg for Finance

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wealth management Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Report highlights tech skills shortage

Report highlights tech skills shortage

The financial services sector faces a potential shortage of skilled technologists and data analysts over the next five years, according to as recently published report.

The Luxembourg for Finance agency looked at changing trends in financial services and the new jobs that might emerge. It concluded that there is a "notable mismatch between current skillls and those required in the next five years".

This mismatch is most acute for roles requiring advanced data analysis and mathematical skills. 

The report, entitled Future Skills and Jobs in Finance, predicts that roles linked to automation will be in high demand but this will require not only "significant reskilling and upskilling on an industry level" but also a shift in education strategy. 

This means a greater focus on leadership skills and other social and emotional skills as well as financial literacy and technological know-how. 

The onus is not solely on new recruits, states the report. Financial institutions will also have to create a more personalised work experience for its employees if they are to attract top talent, something which is already stretching existing operating models. 

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

Related Companies

Luxembourg for Finance

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wealth management Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Assets Series 2022: CBDCs and Digital Currencies - Transforming the payments landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Customer Experience – Can Financial Institutions meet new challenges & expectations? - Take the SurCustomer Experience – Can Financial Institutions meet new challenges & expectations? - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
Standard Bank launches free virtual internships for students
/retail

Standard Bank launches free virtual internships for students

Wise looks to next generation of IT staff with coding school kood / Jõhvi
/people

Wise looks to next generation of IT staff with coding school kood / Jõhvi

Luxembourg Stock Exchange acquires major stake in data handling startup Tetrao

26 Jan 2021

Survey highlights data scientists shortage

09 Dec 2020

Alipay awarded e-money licence in Luxembourg

21 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023