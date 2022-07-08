Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Standard Bank

Standard Bank launches free virtual internships for students

Standard Bank launches free virtual internships for students

South Africa's Standard Bank is launching a free virtual internships initiative, enabling students from across the country to gain financial industry skills and experience.

The bank has put together a series of programmes, the first of which take around five hours and can be completed at the students' own pace.

The programmes offer video-guided training for skills in job searching, business communication and networking, personal branding, interview preparation, and more. From August, students will also be able to enrol in programmes covering retail and investment banking, software development, engineering, and data science.

Once completed successfully, students will receive certificates that they can add to their resumes.

Maymoona Ismail, head, youth development, Standard Bank South Africa, says: "The Virtual Experiences Programmes now enables young individuals - whether they know how they want to use their existing qualifications or they’re still exploring - to access quality training, industry insights, and certification completely online and at no cost."

