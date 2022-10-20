JPMorgan Chase taps ex-Celsius exec for crypto job

JPMorgan Chase has appointed a former executive at bankrupt crypto lender Celsius as its head of digital assets regulatory policy.

Aaron Iovine took up the newly created role this month, according to his LinkedIn profile.



He joins weeks after finishing an eight month stint as head of policy and regulatory affairs at Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy protection in July.



JPMorgan has put significant resources into blockchain technology but is significantly cooler on crypto, with CEO Jamie Dimon recently calling tokens "decentralised Ponzis".

