UK payment fraud losses show decline

UK Finance has re-iterated its call for cross-sector action to tackle criminal gangs perpetrating large scale fraud in the UK, as figures for the first half of 2022 show that a total of over £609.8 million was stolen through scams.
20 Oct
20 Oct
24 Oct
19 Oct
29 September 2022
29 June 2022
