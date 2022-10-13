Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
UK payment fraud losses show decline

UK Finance has re-iterated its call for cross-sector action to tackle criminal gangs perpetrating large scale fraud in the UK, as figures for the first half of 2022 show that a total of over £609.8 million was stolen through scams.

