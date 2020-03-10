Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NorthOne

Lead Channel

Mobile & online

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SME challenger bank NorthOne raises $21m

SME challenger bank NorthOne raises $21m

NorthOne, a digital challenger bank targeting America's small businesses, freelancers and startups, has raised $21 million in a Series A funding ground led by Battery Ventures and joined by Redpoint Ventures and Tom Williams.

NorthOne says its API-enabled platform can offer a more tailored service than its rivals because it has been built from the ground up for small businesses.

Among its features are multi-language customer service teams, a network of 300,000 ATMS for cash and cheque deposit, seamless overseas vendor payments, and software integration with expense, accounting and ecommerce tools.

The firm has gained some traction in recent month, signing up one per cent of all new small business bank accounts in the US in the second half of last year, showing particular strength in the Midwest and Deep South.

The new funding will be used on marketing and customer acquisition and to make product and engineering hires.

Eytan Bensoussan, CEO, NorthOne, says: “We created NorthOne to serve businesses that are often underserved by big banks. Having grown up in a family of small business owners myself, I know first-hand what to expect when it comes to small business banking.

"With this funding, NorthOne will be able to continue to develop solutions that simplify the most painful part of managing a small business, its finances.”

Related Companies

NorthOne

Lead Channel

Mobile & online

Channels

Retail banking Start ups Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Unlocking Revenue Through Digital Identity - Download Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies, [New I[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Trending Stories

Related News
SME finance provider Liberis goes for global growth with $42 million funding round

SME finance provider Liberis goes for global growth with $42 million funding round

NatWest to funnel SME loans through pre-paid card provider Soldo
/cards

NatWest to funnel SME loans through pre-paid card provider Soldo

SME lending challenger B-North completes £2 million crowd raise

02 Jan

Canada's NorthOne raises $2m for SMB mobile banking platform

24 May 2018

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies