Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan sets up blockchain unit as JPM Coin gets commercial outing

JPMorgan sets up blockchain unit as JPM Coin gets commercial outing

With its JPM Coin digital currency now being used by a client commercially, JPMorgan Chase has created a new unit to house its blockchain and crypto efforts.

JPMorgan Chase created the JPM Coin digital token last year to enable the instant settlement of transactions between the bank's wholesale payments business clients.

This week, a large technology firm has become the first client to use the coin commercially, the bank's global head of wholesale payments, Takis Georgakopoulos, tells CNBC.

Meanwhile, a new unit, called Onyx, has been created to house more than 100 staffers working on the bank's various blockchain and digital currency projects.

The decision represents a belief at JPMorgan Chase that "we are shifting to a period of commercialization of those technologies, moving from research and development to something that can become a real business," says Georgakopoulos.

The bank is focusing on removing pain points in wholesale payments, simplifying a system which relies on a complex global web of correspondent banks. Another area ripe for disruption is the processing of paper cheques, Georgakopoulos tells CNBC.

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation, [Webinar] Optimising cloud governan[Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Trending

Related News
JPMorgan Chase enters mPOS arena
/payments

JPMorgan Chase enters mPOS arena

ConsenSys acquires Quorum blockchain from JP Morgan
/wholesale

ConsenSys acquires Quorum blockchain from JP Morgan

JP Morgan and Baton use DLT to automate derivatives margin payments

14 Nov 2019

JPMorgan creates JPM Coin

14 Feb 2019

JPMorgan recruits for blockchain delivery manager

03 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020