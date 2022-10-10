Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

McKinsey

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Global payments revenues bounce back

Global payments revenues bounce back

After a tough 2020, payments industry revenues rebounded strongly in 2021, growing at an 11% rate and hitting $2.1 trillion globally, according to a report from McKinsey.

In the midst of the pandemic in 2020, the payments industry saw its first revenue decline since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

But the sector has quickly bounced back, with strong growth across all regions, with both Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa registering double-digit gains. Fee-based revenue continues to increase at a faster rate than net interest income and comprises more than half of the total.

Electronic payment transactions grew at a 19% rate in 2021, while global e-commerce saw a 17% increase, primarily driven by China, which now accounts for around half of all retail e-commerce sales.

The most dramatic Covid-19 impact can be seen in cash usage, which plummeted by 15% in 2020. As physical stores reopened in 2021, the cash rebound did not materialise, with just a one per cent uptick.

Meanwhile, A2A transaction revenues continued to increase their contribution in most geographies, in total accounting for roughly 29% of 2021’s rise in global revenue.

A2A mainly cannibalised cash, with debit and credit and transactions seeing strong growth, at 20% and 18%, respectively.

McKinsey now expects payments revenue to top $3 trillion by 2026, as a confluence of events reshapes the payments landscape.

Geopolitical factors, capital market resets, commerce expectations, technology advancements, and societal responsibilities are creating more pronounced sector and regional dynamics, says the report.

This rapidly evolving landscape will create new opportunities for incumbents and disruptors alike to win customers, develop new solutions, and claim market share, reshaping the competitive chessboard, predict the authors.

Read the full report

Related Companies

McKinsey

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Financial Inclusion: How data can expand opportunities for the unbanked

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model[New Impact Study] SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

Trending

Related News
EBAday 2022: Empowering women in payments
/payments

EBAday 2022: Empowering women in payments

McKinsey: Firms should prepare for the ‘inevitable changes’ of CBDC
/sibos

McKinsey: Firms should prepare for the ‘inevitable changes’ of CBDC

Fintech sector faces "existential crisis" says McKinsey

16 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Mastercard and Visa face UK corporate card interchange class action suit

  2. Bank North goes to the wall

  3. Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments

  4. Swift finds role as global hub for CBDCs and tokenised assets

  5. ABN Amro introduces e-ID with payment functionality

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line