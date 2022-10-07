Rabobank partners Bizcuit for embedded invoice financing

Rabobank has teamed up with Dutch SME app Bizcuit to offer businesses integrated invoice financing.

The embedded lending feature will let firms apply for invoice financing entirely within the Bizcuit app within a minute.



The data needed for financing is automatically collected by Bizcuit, with the consent of the business owner, and sent along with the application. Once the application is approved, the business receives an offer. After its approval, the money is wired to the account within 24 hours.



Kuik, CEO, Bizcuit, says: "With Rabobank Invoice Financing, every business that banks with the major banks in the Netherlands can apply for financing in the Bizcuit business app with just one push of a button."



Martijn Kwant, head, strategy and innovation, business clients, Rabobank, adds: "Embedded Lending enables simple and fast funding requests in the place where you arrange your business. This is how we, together with our partners, help businesses grow."