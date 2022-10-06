Innovate Finance to run Startup Academy for early and mid-stage fintech companies

Fintech industry body Innovate Finance is launching a new Startup Academy to help the UK community of early and mid-stage founders and CEOs generate grwoth.

The Programme will include a series of face-to-face and online events to provide industry insights, practical knowledge and tangible support on key business areas such as investment, talent, marketing and PR, building the right Board, partnerships and customer acquisition.



It will also support early stage FinTechs in broadening their overall connections across the fintech ecosystem.



Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance, says: “If the UK is to continue as the global leader in fintech, we all must work together to support these early stage founders and provide them with the tools, insight, and connections necessary to thrive, as they will be the high growths and unicorns of the future. These next generation companies will play a key role in shaping the next chapter of financial services.”



The regular Startup Academy sessions will start in November 2022 and will include workshops, C-Suite roundtables with startup leadership teams and investor meetups where founders will be introduced to fintech investors to learn more about their investment strategies and the best way to approach them when pitching for funding.