Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Innovate Finance to run Startup Academy for early and mid-stage fintech companies

Innovate Finance to run Startup Academy for early and mid-stage fintech companies

Fintech industry body Innovate Finance is launching a new Startup Academy to help the UK community of early and mid-stage founders and CEOs generate grwoth.

The Programme will include a series of face-to-face and online events to provide industry insights, practical knowledge and tangible support on key business areas such as investment, talent, marketing and PR, building the right Board, partnerships and customer acquisition.

It will also support early stage FinTechs in broadening their overall connections across the fintech ecosystem.

Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance, says: “If the UK is to continue as the global leader in fintech, we all must work together to support these early stage founders and provide them with the tools, insight, and connections necessary to thrive, as they will be the high growths and unicorns of the future. These next generation companies will play a key role in shaping the next chapter of financial services.”

The regular Startup Academy sessions will start in November 2022 and will include workshops, C-Suite roundtables with startup leadership teams and investor meetups where founders will be introduced to fintech investors to learn more about their investment strategies and the best way to approach them when pitching for funding.

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Evolving the banking model: How banks can unlock value with novel tech[Webinar] Evolving the banking model: How banks can unlock value with novel tech

Trending

Related News
Innovate Finance calls for government support for crypto-asset industry
/regulation

Innovate Finance calls for government support for crypto-asset industry

UK fintech investment grows despite global slowdown
/startups

UK fintech investment grows despite global slowdown

Innovate Finance forms International Fintech Group

23 Mar

Innovate Finance calls out Government inaction over Kalifa fintech reforms

05 Nov 2021

Madhvi Mavadiya a ‘Standout 35’ winner for Innovate Finance’s Women in FinTech Powerlist

24 Mar 2021

Majority of early stage fintechs have cash runway of just six months

02 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Barclays awards Lloyds Bank first place in CBDC Hackathon

  2. Mastercard and Visa face UK corporate card interchange class action suit

  3. Bank North goes to the wall

  4. Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments

  5. ABN Amro introduces e-ID with payment functionality

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line