Madhvi Mavadiya a ‘Standout 35’ winner for Innovate Finance’s Women in FinTech Powerlist

Finextra’s very own head of content, Madhvi Mavadiya, has been named in Innovate Finance’s Women in FinTech Powerlist for 2020.

The list shines a spotlight in the women leading innovation in financial services, with 200 women celebrated across seven categories.

As one of the ‘Standout 35’, Mavadiya is recognised as a core voice and leader across fintech and fintech journalism, and we at Finextra couldn’t agree more!

True to form, Mavadiya interviewed a handful of her impressive counterparts from the 'Standout 35' cohort about common misconceptions surrounding the role of women, challenges for women in the workplace and the advice they would give women wishing to work in fintech.

We recommend you read it yourself here:
Fintech jobs: The challenges for women in the workplace

Congratulations Madhvi!

