Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Innovate Finance calls out Government inaction over Kalifa fintech reforms

Innovate Finance calls out Government inaction over Kalifa fintech reforms

Innovate Finance has bemoaned the Government's failure to devise a cohesive national strategy for UK fintech, as recommended by the Kalifa Review.

In February, Ron Kalifa published his independent review of UK fintech, commissioned by UK Treasury ministers. The report, which saw contributions from across the fintech ecosystem contained actions for government, regulators and for industry, focused on five key areas: policy and regulation, skills, international, national and investment.

Eight months on and many areas still remain unaddressed, says Adam Jackson, director of policy, Innovate Finance

"We are still waiting for a government regulatory roadmap for crypto, whilst the FCA has taken some regulatory action against individual firms and extended the deadline for initial temporary crypto Anti-Money Laundering authorisations," he says. "Across Government there has been very limited progress on introducing Open Finance - extending open banking to other areas of financial services."

But the main policy and regulation recommendation that has been ducked so far is for a co-ordinated fintech strategy. Kalifa recommended a government task force to join up and develop a single, cohesive strategy.

"UK FinTech firms face a barrage of different officials and organisations," says Jackson. "My colleagues and I mapped the areas of live regulatory work that has significant impact on the competitiveness of UK fintechs and it is an alphabet soup of Government departments and regulators: Treasury, DCMS, BEIS, DIT, DfE, Innovate UK, British Business Bank, Home Office, CMA, ICO, FCA, PRA and multiple teams within these."

Some issues, such as data-led innovation intertwine departments across separate projects on smart data, open finance and digital ID, he notes.

"The sheer breadth and quantity of government and regulator work affecting fintech requires greater coordination to maximise opportunities and support competitiveness," says Jackson. "Innovate Finance will continue to make the case for a more cohesive, joined up Government approach."

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[OD-Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech[On-Demand Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech

Trending

Related News
The Kalifa Review’s five-point plan to bolster UK Fintech
/regulation

The Kalifa Review’s five-point plan to bolster UK Fintech

Trending

  1. HSBC signs multi-year DevOps deal with CloudBees

  2. Starling Bank launches &#39;Bills Manager&#39;

  3. Revolut app lets customers sketch their own card design

  4. Klarna launches one-stop shopping app globally

  5. JPMorgan estimates CBDCs could save corporates &#163;100 billion in transaction costs

Research
See all reports »
Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale