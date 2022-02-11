Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Plum

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Plum prepares US stock investing product launch

Plum prepares US stock investing product launch

European money management app Plum plans to launch a product for users to invest in US stocks in Q1 this year, adding EU and UK stocks, and crypto assets later in 2022.

The news comes following the completion of Plum’s $24 million Series A round in November 2021, aimed at accelerating the company’s expansion into Europe and new product launches (including a payments card) throughout the year.

Plum has tapped ex-Monzo and ex-Deliveroo product strategist Phu Ly as its new VP product to spearhead these product launches.

On the appointment, Victor Trokoudes, CEO & co-founder of Plum comments: “Ly is a senior product strategist with an impressive track record of helping leading consumer brands improve their customer offering. We are delighted to have him on board as we prepare for an exciting year of growth."

“Ly will lead the roll out of our new US stocks offering and oversee the development of other new investment and money-management products later in 2022."

On track to reach 2 million European users by the end of 2022, Plum is planning to expand its base through launches across the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Austria, and Germany.

Phu Ly, VP product at Plum adds: “Plum is one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic consumer finance apps in the market […] Plum’s automated, algorithmic savings model has been the foundation of its success and has helped millions of people to take control of their finances. I look forward to helping the team enhance what is already a fantastic proposition and enabling more people to secure their long-term financial future and improve their financial well-being.”

Related Companies

Plum

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?[New Report] Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Trending

Related News
Plum rakes in $14m of new funding
/retail

Plum rakes in $14m of new funding

Plum bids to triple valuation on latest crowd round
/retail

Plum bids to triple valuation on latest crowd round

Plum moves into retirement savings

08 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. Best NFT Projects To Invest In 2022 - 2023

  2. Fiserv to buy Finxact

  3. UK’s Faster Payments quadruples transaction limit to &#163;1 million

  4. Fnality completes TestNet transaction with Santander and NatWest

  5. Intesa Sanpaolo signs deal with Thought Machine for new digital core

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?