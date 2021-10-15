Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Plum

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Plum rakes in $14m of new funding

Plum rakes in $14m of new funding

Money management app Plum has sealed $14m of an expected $24m series A funding round.

The round is led by a consortium of investors, with Ventura Capital and dmg ventures joining previous investors including Global Brain, VentureFriends and 500 Startups. The round also features renowned fintech players Francesco Simoneschi, CEO and co-founder of Truelayer; Charles Delingpole, CEO and founder of ComplyAdvantage; and Hugh Strange, VP of product at Nubank as angel investors. 

Launched in the UK in 2017 by former TransferWise staffer Victor Trokoudes and Alex Michael of TicTail, Plum uses AI to automate key parts of personal finance for its users, such as automated savings, bill switching and investing.

Plum’s revenue has strengthened over the past ten months, with +189% YOY growth, as customers leveraged new tools and features launched during 2021.

The series A round will primarily be used to drive expansion, and with regulatory approval expected to offer investments in the EU, Plum will provide users in France, Spain and Ireland access to its US stocks product going live later this year.

The app already covers 26.6% (119 million people) of the EU population, and harbours plans to cover 70.6% (316 million people) by the end of 2022.

On the announcement, Victor Trokoudes, CEO & co-founder of Plum, stated: “Wealth for all is our mission and we’ve made some great strides towards making that reality this year, expanding our user base massively and delivering a product that looks more-and-more like a financial super app. But there’s a lot more work to be done.”

“The appetite for smart and intuitive investment products is enormous, particularly in other parts of Europe where often old-fashioned banks are the only option for growing your money. With the help of this new investment and our upcoming crowdfund, our app will become the natural choice for anyone in Europe looking to improve their finances for the long-term.”

Related Companies

Plum

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience[Webinar] Payment Efficiency and the intersection with Customer Experience

Trending

Related News
Singapore and Malaysia link faster payment systems
/payments

Singapore and Malaysia link faster payment systems

Plum bids to triple valuation on latest crowd round
/retail

Plum bids to triple valuation on latest crowd round

Plum moves into retirement savings

08 Jun

Trending

  1. EBA Clearing, Swift and TCH test instant cross-border payments

  2. FCA staff revolt over Rathi&#39;s transformation programme

  3. Digital Pound Foundation launches to promote UK CBDC

  4. Bank of America launches Recipient Select for B2C payouts

  5. McKinsey: Firms should prepare for the ‘inevitable changes’ of CBDC

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider