Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zopa

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zopa bank passes &#163;2 billion in deposits

Zopa bank passes £2 billion in deposits

Zopa bank has hit the £2 billion deposit mark, just two years after the former P2P lender launched its challenger bank.

The challenger has hit the £2 billion milestone just eight months after passing the £1 billion mark, boosted by it table-topping Smart Saver easy access account and fixed term savings product.

A Zopa spkesman says: "With rising inflation, energy prices, and rent increases adding considerable pressure on consumer finances, Zopa’s ambition is to make the billions in “zombie money” sitting idle in UK current accounts work harder."

Zopa in April achieved a rare feat among UK challenger banks, hitting profitability for the first time just 21 months after acquiring its UK banking licence.

Since launching its bank in 2020 Zopa has attracted £2 billion in deposits, more than £1.5 billion of loans on balance sheet, issued 350,000 credit cards, and tripled (3x) its revenue per customer.

Related Companies

Zopa

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line[NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Trending

Related News
Zopa enters BNPL market
/payments

Zopa enters BNPL market

Zopa employees can now work from abroad for up to four months each year
/retail

Zopa employees can now work from abroad for up to four months each year

Zopa hits profitability ahead of planned move into BNPL market

04 Apr

Zopa introduces 'hybrid' savings account

23 Feb

Zopa deposits hit £1 billion

19 Jan

Zopa quits P2P lending

07 Dec 2021

Trending

  1. Banks to pay $1bn over traders&#39; use of WhatsApp

  2. Payments firm CEO who set 70k minimum wage resigns amid misconduct allegations

  3. Faster Payments volumes increase by 23%– UK Finance

  4. Lloyds completes UK&#39;s first digital promissory note purchase

  5. Fraud spike forces bus company to ban online banks and cut mobile contactless limits

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022