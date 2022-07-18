Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe CB Insights

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Financial inclusion Covid-19 Wholesale banking Wealth management Markets Payments

Keywords

Alternative finance Innovation Non-bank competitors Operational risk
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintech valuations fall by half a trillion

Fintech valuations fall by half a trillion

Nearly half a trillion dollars has been wiped off the valuation of fintech firms so far this year when their current value is compared to their peak valuation, according to CB Insights.


The onset of the pandemic and a massive increase in the use of digital services led to a record number of IPOs among fintechs back in 2020, especially in the US. CB Insights data shows that 30 fintechs have listed in the US since 2020.

However, the notion that the pandemic would accelerate the migraiton to digital financialservices has been challenged by the macro-economic events that has seen inflation increase at a global level, raising interest rates as a result. 

This has also led more investors to quesiton the untested business models and lack of profits at some fintechs, consequently cooling the investor sentiment around the sector. 

Analysis from the Financial Times has shown that the share price of listed fintechs has dripped by 50% so far this year,almost twice as much as the drop in conventional markets - the Nasdaq Composite has fallen by 29% during the same period. 

In addition, the cumulative market capitalisation for fintechs has fallen by $156bn in 2022. And if each listed fintechs was to have its current stock valued in comparison to its all-time high, around $460bn would have been lost. 

The FT quoted Dan Dolev, analyst at Mizuho, who said fintechs and digital payments firms in particular were the first part of the tech sector to benefit from the pandemic with people stuck at home and buying thigns online. “Now they are overcorrecting to the downside ahead of other sectors too,” he said. 

However, Dolev also said that he expects a rebound frommany fintechs in the second half of the year.

Nor have the valuation issues been restricted to listed fintechs. Privately-funded payments firm Stripe has slashed its valuation by 28% in recent days. 

 

 

Related Companies

Stripe CB Insights

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Financial inclusion Covid-19 Wholesale banking Wealth management Markets Payments

Keywords

Alternative finance Innovation Non-bank competitors Operational risk
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series 2022: How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Trending

Related News
Stripe slashes valuation by 28%
/payments

Stripe slashes valuation by 28%

Money 20/20 EU: Stripe's John Collison on crypto and fintech valuations
/crypto

Money 20/20 EU: Stripe's John Collison on crypto and fintech valuations

Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion

18 May

Chainalysis hits $8.6bn valuation

12 May

FTX hits $32bn valuation

31 Jan

Trending

  1. Apple&#39;s Tap to Pay comes to the high street

  2. British woman develops card for people living with dementia

  3. Revolut surpasses 20 million customer milestone on seventh anniversary

  4. Stripe slashes valuation by 28%

  5. Klarna valuation slumps to $6.7 billion on $800 million funding round

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility