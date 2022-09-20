UK watchdog warns consumers of dealings with FTX

THE FCA has warned consumers to steer clear of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is selling products and services in the UK without authorisation from the regulator.

The FCA says consumers should be wary of any dealing with FTX, which received a European trading licence in Cyprus in March, but has yet to register with authorities in the UK.



Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised or registered by the regulator.



"This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK," states the FCA. "You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong."



FTX in January raised $400 million in a Series C funding round that valued the cryptocurrency exchange operator at $32 billion. It has since made a string of investments and acqusitions across the crypto sector, including Coinfeeds, BlockFi, Embed, Bitvo, Dave and Robinhood.