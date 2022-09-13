Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ING overhauls innovation management

ING overhauls innovation management

ING is continuing the overhaul of its innovation initiatives, decentralising from the core back to individual business units and combining innovation arm, ING Neo, with the Corporate Strategy team.

The latest reset comes two years after incoming CEO Steven van Rijswijk disbanded all of the bank's disparate innovation programmes and combined them into a single dedicated unit, ING Neo.

The reshuffle ultimately led to the departure of ING chief innovation officer and CEO of ING Ventures, Benoît Legrand who was sidelined in the revamp. Since then, chief operations and transformation officer Roel Louwhoff has departed for Standard Chartered. ING Neo also saw a quick-firechange in personnel, when inaugural chief innovation officer Annerie Vreugdenhil quit the bank at the end of last year to join rival outfit ABN Amro.

The bank has also shut down two of its most high-profile innovation launches, Yolt and Payvision, after concluding that they did not have sufficient scale to meet the bank's ambitions.

Explaining the latest shake-up, ING chief van Rijswijk, states: “To keep meeting - and exceeding - customer expectations in a fast-moving competitive environment, we have to stay on top of emerging trends and technologies and identify opportunities with the potential to have a real impact. The best way to achieve this is by sharpening our focus on a selected few promising initiatives and letting more of the core business innovation activities take place in our businesses, as close as we can to where we make a difference for our customers.”

At the same time, NEO will be folded into a new unit - the Group Strategy and Innovation department (GS&I) - which will begin operations in January.

GS&I will "focus on identifying disruptive, next-generation opportunities , concentrating on a selective number of high-potential, high impact initiatives," says van Rijswijk.

Related Companies

ING

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention[Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Trending

Related News
ING kills off Yolt
/retail

ING kills off Yolt

ING innovation chief Vreugdenhil leaves for ABN Amro
/people

ING innovation chief Vreugdenhil leaves for ABN Amro

ING to wind down Payvision

01 Nov 2021

ING innovation chief Legrand quits

11 Dec 2020

ING spins out bond analytics fintech Katana

07 Jan 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut unveils online checkout feature

  2. N26 takes the offensive against phishing scams

  3. JP Morgan to buy payments firm Renovite

  4. Starling responds to UK Govt&#39;s report on suspected BBLS fraud

  5. Citi wins appeal over $500m funds transfer gaffe

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications

Mainframe to Cloud: How to shift applications