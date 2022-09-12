Revolut unveils online checkout feature

Fintech superapp Revolut is taking on PayPal with its own one-click payment checkout feature for online purchases.

UK and EEA merchants can now present ‘Revolut Pay’ as a payment method - alongside the likes of PayPal and Apple Pay - across product, cart, and checkout pages. Shopify, Prestashop, WH Smith and Funky Pigeon are already onboard.



Existing Revolut users can use Revolut Pay and pay via saved cards or directly via their account balance. Non-Revolut users can pay by using saved Mastercard or Visa cards issued by any other providers.



Payments will be validated via features such as Face ID, or fingerprint unlock, and no account number will be shared.



The e-commerce play comes months after Revolut made its move into in-person payments with the launch of a card reader payment terminal.



Nikolay Storonsky, CEO, Revolut, says: "With its speed, convenience, security and low pricing, Revolut Pay gives merchants a competitive advantage in a rapidly growing e-commerce market.



"At Revolut, we constantly strive to make it faster, easier and cheaper for merchants of all sizes to accept payments, wherever they are, and to make it more convenient and secure for customers to pay."