Revolut crypto courses attract 1.5 million users

Over one million people have completed Revolut's crypto education course in the first month since its launch, demonstrating a public appetite for the speculative asset class during times of rampant inflation.

Revolut’s new in app ‘Learn & Earn’ courses reward customers with Dot tokens for improving their knowledge of cryptocurrencies and related topics, including blockchains, and passing s final quiz.



The courses cover crypto basics and more advanced topics such as Web3.



So far, almost 1.5 million customers from 32 countries have completed the courses.



In Britain, where inflation is on course to hit 13% amind a cost-of-living squeeze, interest in cryptocurrencies is strong. Revolut says that the number of transaction Britons made in July alone grew by over 20% compared to the same month last year.



Revolut customers can invest in more than 80 cryptocurrencies on the Revolut app, with stop or limit orders and incorporated and recurring buy and spare change roundups as part of the package.



With Revolut still awaiting regulatory approval for its crypto offering in the UK, the firm is careful to stress that customers should consider their personal circumstances when buying or selling crypto as their funds are not protected, and their price is extremely volatile.