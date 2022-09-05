Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Hong Kong to introduce subsidies to attract fintechs

The Hong Kong government is set to bring in a number of financial incentives to address what has been termed as a skills shortage, especially in terms of the fintech sector.

A number of industry associations, such as the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association, and lobby groups have complained that Hong Kong has become uncompetitive as an international financial hub due to a teightening of immigration rules and stringent quarantine measures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In addition, a survey conducted by Google, found that 64% of fintechs in Hong Kong arte facing a "severe talent gap" while 80% of respondents said they would welcome more supportive policies from the government. 

In comments reported by the South China Morning Post, Financial Services and Treasury minister Christopher Hui Ching-yu said that planned measures include up to HK$10m ($1.3m) in cash subsidies for fintech proof-of-concepts and an easing of immigraiton rules for qualified individuals. 

 

