Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Credova

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US lawmakers seek answers from BNPL firm financing gun purchases

US lawmakers seek answers from BNPL firm financing gun purchases

A group of Democrat lawmakers have written to BNPL firm Credova Financial expressing "strong concerns" about its facilitation of online gun purchases.

In a letter to Credova CEO Dusty Wunderlich, 18 members of congress say that they believe that offering BNPL for firearm purchases could exacerbate America's gun violence epidemic.

The authors note that, while other major BNPL providers explicitly prohibit firearm purchases, Credova has teamed up with nearly 70 gun merchants.

The lawmakers is asking for answers on what safeguards Credova has in place to prevent the use of its product by people who are not allowed to possess guns.

They are also asking for details on how Credova is ensuring purchases of firearms meet state mandated firearm purchase requirements, how the firm is ensuring it is not being used to traffic guns between states, and how it is working to make sure it is not being used to resell arms.

In addition, the letter asks whether Credova was used to acquire firearms used during recent high profile mass shootings, such as those at Uvalde, Texas and Highland Park, Illinois.

Says the letter: "We are concerned that the ease with which buyers can acquire guns through BNPL will result in more guns and increased gun violence in our nation’s communities."

Related Companies

Credova

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Banking for Humans: Creating Hyper-Personalised Experiences

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns[On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Trending

Related News
FCA warns against unlawful BNPL promotion
/regulation

FCA warns against unlawful BNPL promotion

US consumer watchdog takes 'careful look' at Apple's BNPL plans
/regulation

US consumer watchdog takes 'careful look' at Apple's BNPL plans

Trending

  1. Fraud spike forces bus company to ban online banks and cut mobile contactless limits

  2. HSBC debuts variable recurring payments for open banking customers

  3. UK supermarket rolls out BNPL loans to tackle rising food costs

  4. Visa tokens overtake physical cards in circulation

  5. Nationwide deploys open banking sweeping feature for new account opening

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022