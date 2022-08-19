Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

BNPL Reporting/compliance Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA warns against unlawful BNPL promotion

FCA warns against unlawful BNPL promotion

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned firms against promoting unapproved BNPL products.

Unauthorised firms face criminal charges if they do not have an FCA-authorised firm approve their financial promotions. Authorised firms must also ensure that all promotional advertising comply with the FCA guidelines, unless an exemption applies.

The FCA is concerned in protecting consumers who fall prey to BNPL promotions on online, especially through social media that do not comply with FCA rules. BNPL adverts often pose risks to customers by encouraging them to take on unaffordable debts, not inform them about consequences of missing payments, and neglect to provide them with information on the impact of BNPL debts on consumers’ credit files.

Executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, Sheldon Mills, stated: “As we face a cost-of-living crisis, consumers are having to make difficult decisions about their finances and how they pay for goods and services. Firms need to ensure consumers, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances, are equipped with the right information at the right time, so they can make effective, timely and properly informed decisions. It is vital that adverts are clear, fair and not misleading.”

The financial watchdog has threatened to enforce compliance using criminal and regulatory authorities. BNPL providers are being closely monitored as the FCA has brought action against 4,226 BNPL firms this year.

A roundtable with BNPL firms was held recently by the FCA to discuss upcoming regulation and compliance. The FCA demanded BNPL firms provide consumers debt advice, financial information, and offer support to borrowers.

Earlier this year the FCA imposed the Consumer Rights Act which required BNPL firms to clarify potentially misleading terms in BNPL contracts.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

BNPL Reporting/compliance Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships[Upcoming Webinar] Innovation Jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Trending

Related News
FCA zeroes-in on misleading investment adverts
/regulation

FCA zeroes-in on misleading investment adverts

FCA overhauls consumer protection with new Consumer Duty
/regulation

FCA overhauls consumer protection with new Consumer Duty

BNPL firms ordered to refund charges to users following FCA crackdown

14 Feb

Trending

  1. Brazil central bank chief predicts death of credit cards

  2. Tech industry consortium to run CBDC pilot with sterling stablecoin

  3. NatWest&#39;s Payit hits &#163;1bn processed

  4. Metaverse and decentralised identity flagged as emerging tech to watch - Gartner

  5. HSBC&#39;s Gavin Munroe to take top tech role at CommBank

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022