News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
FedNow real-time payments service to launch next summer

The Federal Reserve has narrowed the timing of the launch of its real-time payments service, FedNow, to the middle of next year.

The Fed is targeting a production rollout of the service for between May and July, finally bringing to conclusion a multi-year journey inching the US along a journey towards a payments system fit for the 21st century.

More than 120 organisations are currently participating in a pilot programme for the service, with technical testing set to start at the beginning of September.

When it launches, FedNow will be accessible to financial institutions of any size, enabling them to provide businesses and consumers with the ability to send and receive instant payments efficiently and securely.

Ken Montgomery, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, FedNow Service programme executive, says: "The benefits of instant payments are increasingly important to consumers and businesses, and the ability to provide this service will be critical for financial institutions to remain competitive.

"Next year, financial institutions will be able to use the FedNow Service as a springboard to provide innovative solutions to their customers."

The launch is coming at a cost. In June the Fed decided to delay the implementation of the ISO 20022 payment messaging format by two years to 2025 in response to bank concerns that this process was hampering FedNow's rollout.

