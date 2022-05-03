Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Federal Reserve Board

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fed begins real-time payments pilot

Fed begins real-time payments pilot

The Federal Reserve has started onboarding pilot participants for its new real-time payment system, FedNow, ahead of a full launch next year.

The Fed says that a few organisations have already successfully connected and delivered test messages over a pilot version of the service.

Over the next few months, more will onboard, establishing connectivity and performing technical and operational tasks that will lay the groundwork for full-scale, end-to-end testing later this year.

Among them will be Square and Q2, both of which have recently joined the pilot programme, which now numbers more than 120 participants.

Nick Stanescu, SVP, business executive of the FedNow Service, says: “Though much work remains, this progress sets the stage for thousands of financial institutions to be up and running with instant payments in the near future, including those that work with third-party payment providers.”

Related Companies

Federal Reserve Board

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] ISO 20022: Developing a competitive advantage after the migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 JuneEBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Related News
Fed narrows timeframe for launch of real-time payments platform
/payments

Fed narrows timeframe for launch of real-time payments platform

Fed seeks pilot participants for FedNow instant payments
/payments

Fed seeks pilot participants for FedNow instant payments

Fed instant payments project full steam ahead

07 Aug 2020

Industry players welcome FedNow faster payments plan

11 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Ray-Ban manufacturer sues JPMorgan over $272 million cyber theft

  2. Certihash to develop an enterprise suite of blockchain security tools with IBM

  3. US Senators blast Zelle over rising fraud

  4. Klarna brings gambling block to open banking payments

  5. Financial coalition to trial faster cross-border payments between Europe and the US

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger