Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds customers locked out of online banking and mobile app

Lloyds customers locked out of online banking and mobile app

Hundreds of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers have been locked out of their accounts thanks to a problem affecting the banks' online services and mobile apps.

The lenders, all owned by Lloyds Banking Group, confirmed the issue on their Twitter accounts at around 11.30am BST.

As of 3.30pm BST, the banks had not provided any update on a resolution or the cause of the problem.

In response to customers on Twitter, Lloyds says it does not "currently have a timescale for when this is going to be fixed".

According to the Downdetector site, customers began reporting problems at around 10.00am, with the issue appearing to affect customers across the country.

Frustrated customers have been sharing their stories on social media:

 


Lloyds has closed dozens of branches this year, citing the rise of mobile and online banking.

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Money Mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line[NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Trending

Related News
Lloyds to shut another 66 branches
/retail

Lloyds to shut another 66 branches

Lloyds takes the axe to more branches
/retail

Lloyds takes the axe to more branches

Lloyds outlines £1 billion, three-year digitisation strategy

24 Feb

RBS, NatWest Websites go offline

27 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. Banks to pay $1bn over traders&#39; use of WhatsApp

  2. Payments firm CEO who set 70k minimum wage resigns amid misconduct allegations

  3. Faster Payments volumes increase by 23%– UK Finance

  4. Fraud spike forces bus company to ban online banks and cut mobile contactless limits

  5. How to Create a Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform: Your Detailed Guide

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022