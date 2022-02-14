Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Klarna Clearpay Laybuy Openpay

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BNPL firms ordered to refund charges to users following FCA crackdown

BNPL firms ordered to refund charges to users following FCA crackdown

The Financial Conduct Authority is cracking down on potentially unfair and unclear terms in the contracts of Clearpay, Klarna, Laybuy and Openpay ahead up-and-coming regulation of the UK buy now, pay later market.

The FCA says it was concerned there was a potential risk of harm to consumers as a result of the way some of the firm’s terms were drafted.

Even though the type of buy-now-pay-later agreements offered are not yet regulated, the FCA was able to use the Consumer Rights Act to assess the fairness and transparency of the terms.

As a result, the firms are making terms on issues like contract cancellations and continuous payment authorities fairer and easier to understand. In addition, one of the terms that involved late payment fees has resulted in Clearpay Laybuy, and Openpay agreeing to voluntarily refund customers who have been charged late payment fees in specific circumstances.

The refunds will be paid where a customer has cancelled their entire order but have been charged a late payment fee for a loan repayment after the loan should have been cancelled. The FCA says people who believe they have been subject to similar charges shoud contact their provider to demand a refund.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, says: "We do not yet have powers to regulate these firms, but we do have powers to review the terms and conditions of consumer contracts for fairness, and have acted proactively to ensure that the BNPL industry adopts high standards in their terms and conditions.

"The four BNPL firms we have worked with have all voluntarily agreed to change their approach. We welcome this and hope that the rest of the industry will now follow."

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Klarna Clearpay Laybuy Openpay

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?[Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?

Trending

Related News
Barclays calls for more stringent regulation of BNPL market
/payments

Barclays calls for more stringent regulation of BNPL market

HM Treasury urged to crackdown on BNPL as consultation closes
/regulation

HM Treasury urged to crackdown on BNPL as consultation closes

CFPB hauls in five BNPL firms to kickstart inquiry

17 Dec 2021

Repayment problems mount as BNPL surges

17 Dec 2021

Many BNPL users unclear what they're signing up to - survey

03 Dec 2021

Klarna introduces package of measures to rebuff BNPL critics

18 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Best NFT Projects To Invest In 2022 - 2023

  2. Fiserv to buy Finxact

  3. UK’s Faster Payments quadruples transaction limit to &#163;1 million

  4. Intesa Sanpaolo signs deal with Thought Machine for new digital core

  5. EU Commission to legislate for full EU-wide coverage of instant payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?