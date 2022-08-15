Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ABN Amro&#39;s Tikkie introduces new functionality for settling group spending

ABN Amro's Tikkie introduces new functionality for settling group spending

Tikkie, the ABN Amro payment app that recorded over eight million users this summer, now also supports bill splitting and group expenses.

‘Groepie’ is a smart feature that allows multiple users to track and settle costs incurred as a group.

Users can set up a Groepi in the app and invite other member to join the collective and share their costs. Friends and family can be invited into the grouop by vaiour means, including by WhatsApp. Tikkie then takes care of the maths.

Tikkie's Rogier Binker says the new functionality is handy for one-off events, such as a nigght on the town with friends, as well as long-term spending, such as keeping track of the shared costs incurred within a household

“With Groepie, it’s now possible to track and settle shared costs - an incredibly useful feature that many of our users have been calling for,” he explains. “This is borne out by Tikkie’s own data. More and more of the payment descriptions refer to things like ‘weekend away’, ‘baby shower’, ‘groceries’ and so on. From now on those costs can be settled very simply in Groepie.”

