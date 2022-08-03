FCA recruits for 100 new 'digital delivery' roles in Leeds

The Financial Conduct Authority is fulfilling its promise to extend its physical footprint beyond London, opening an office in Leeds and recruiting for 100 new roles.

The watchdog has signed a deal for premises at 6 Queen Street in the heart of the city's business district, which will open for business later this year.



The FCA’s Digital Delivery Centre will be based in Leeds alongside other key FCA business teams.



William Hague, director of change and transformation at the FCA, is leading the establishment of the office and Phil Nixon, who has previously worked at the NHS and IBM, has been appointed as head of the digital delivery centre.



The regulator has also previously committed to doubling the number of staff in its Edinburgh office to around 200 and increasing recruitment in data and technology.



Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA says: 'As a national regulator, it is vital we have a truly national footprint. That means having colleagues in all parts of the UK.



'I’m delighted that we’re moving a step closer to opening our new Leeds office, in a city with a growing reputation as a digital and tech hub.'