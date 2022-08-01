Bibby Financial Services selects NatWest’s Marion King as non-executive director

SME funder Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has appointed former director of payments at NatWest Marion King as board member and non-executive director.

BFS is an independent invoice finance provider, and a financial services partner to almost 9,000 SMEs across the globe.



With over 25 years of experience across senior roles at Mastercard, Vocalink and Reuters, and non-executive directorships with Low Carbon Contracts Company and commodity price reporting agency Fastmarkets, King was most recently responsible for delivering payment strategy and overseeing payment architecture, operations and innovation.



King is also currently chair of the advisory board of the Payments Association and former chair of the payments futures strategy group for UK Finance. In 2018, she joined the Multiple Sclerosis Society as board trustee.



Jonathan Lewis, chairman of BFS, said: “This year, BFS is celebrating 40 years of helping SMEs to grow and thrive so we are delighted to welcome Marion to BFS as Non-Executive Director at such an exciting time for the business.



“Marion’s deep understanding and experience of the financial services sector, combined with her focus on delivering genuine value for clients will be a huge benefit to the business as we continue towards our growth ambition.



“As a family-owned business, our values are core to how we do business so it is hugely important to us that our Board demonstrate and champion these values every day. Marion shares our values in abundance, and we look forward to benefitting from her vast experience and counsel in the future.”



King added: “BFS is a highly successful business with a track record of delivering excellent service to its SME customers. But importantly, it is also a highly values-driven organisation.



“I’m delighted to join BFS and look forward to contributing to its ambitious growth strategy, benefitting colleagues, clients and business partners alike.”