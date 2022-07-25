Mastercard names Ellen Jackowski chief sustainability officer

Mastercard has appointed HP's Ellen Jackowski chief sustainability officer, spearheading the payment giant's ESG strategy.

At HP Jackowski served as chief impact officer and head of sustainable impact. She serves on the advisory board of the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network and is a deputy advisor on the World Economic Forum’s Champions for Nature community.



Mastercard established its ESG efforts more than a decade ago with a focus on financial inclusion, inclusive growth and data responsibility. Over the past five years, it has evolved to also include being good stewards of the environment and ensuring high standards of corporate governance.



Earlier this year, the firm outlined plans to link all employee bonuses to its ESG performance, building on a similar system for senior executives.



Says Jackowski: “Mastercard has shown over the past several years just how seriously it takes its commitments and the immense impact it can deliver. I’m excited to be joining a team that’s rising to the moment and creating a more just and inclusive world.”