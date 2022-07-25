Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard names Ellen Jackowski chief sustainability officer

Mastercard names Ellen Jackowski chief sustainability officer

Mastercard has appointed HP's Ellen Jackowski chief sustainability officer, spearheading the payment giant's ESG strategy.

At HP Jackowski served as chief impact officer and head of sustainable impact. She serves on the advisory board of the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network and is a deputy advisor on the World Economic Forum’s Champions for Nature community.

Mastercard established its ESG efforts more than a decade ago with a focus on financial inclusion, inclusive growth and data responsibility. Over the past five years, it has evolved to also include being good stewards of the environment and ensuring high standards of corporate governance.

Earlier this year, the firm outlined plans to link all employee bonuses to its ESG performance, building on a similar system for senior executives.

Says Jackowski: “Mastercard has shown over the past several years just how seriously it takes its commitments and the immense impact it can deliver. I’m excited to be joining a team that’s rising to the moment and creating a more just and inclusive world.”

Related Companies

MasterCard

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking Sustainable
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution[New Impact Study] Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Trending

Related News
Mastercard links employee bonuses to ESG goals
/sustainable

Mastercard links employee bonuses to ESG goals

Mastercard ties executive bonuses to ESG goals
/sustainable

Mastercard ties executive bonuses to ESG goals

Trending

  1. Google Wallet starts rolling out worldwide

  2. Banks choosing to build and not buy tech, suggests survey

  3. UK regulators propose supervision measures for critical third parties

  4. Apple faces US antitrust suit over Apple Pay

  5. Lloyds, Santander, Barclays, TSB demand Google, Facebook reimburse online fraud victims

Research
See all reports »
Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success