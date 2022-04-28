Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard links employee bonuses to ESG goals

Mastercard is linking all employee bonuses to the company's environmental, social and corporate-governance (ESG) performance.

Last year, the card giant introduced a model for senior executives that saw their bonuses determined in part by the company’s performance on three ESG priorities: carbon neutrality, financial inclusion and gender pay parity. The goals were either met or exceeded.

Now, the firm is extending the model to its annual corporate score and all employees globally. The corporate score rewards employees for going "above and beyond to deliver strong results for the company".

Says Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach: "While our global efforts go much broader and deeper, we’re tying compensation to emissions, financial inclusion and the gender pay gap because we have a substantial impact in these areas and because they closely align with our vision."

