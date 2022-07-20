Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Google Wallet starts rolling out worldwide

The new Google Wallet has begun appearing on phones in dozens of countries as the tech giant tries to reboot its mobile payments system.

The Wallet, which is replacing the Google Pay app, will let users manage their payment cards, gift cards, rewards cards, as well as things such as event tickets, ID and more.

It is being rolled out in 39 countries. In most it will replace Google Pay, although the two will both be available in the US and Singapore.

Google Wallet first appeared more than a decade ago but was rebranded in 2015 as Android Pay and then again in 2018 as Google Pay before returning to its roots this year.

Google has had mixed success in the payments and banking arena. Earlier this year it hired PayPal exec Arnold Goldberg to help reset its ambitions after killing off its planned current account offering, Plex.

