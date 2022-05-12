Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

Google is working with Visa, Mastercard and American Express to bring virtual cards to Chrome and Android.

Starting this summer, shoppers with an eligible Visa, American Express, Mastercard or Capital One card using Autofill on Chrome and Android will be prompted to replace their actual card numbers with a virtual alternative.

Once this is created, the customer will see the option to pay for their next transaction using their virtual card number whenever they use Autofill. This eliminates the need to manually enter card details like the CVV at checkout.

Users can manage the virtual cards at pay.google.com — where they can enable the feature for eligible cards, access virtual card numbers, and see recent virtual card transactions.



“This is a landmark step in bringing the security of virtual cards to as many consumers as possible,” says Arnold Goldberg, VP and GM, payments, Google.

“Shoppers using Autofill on Chrome and Android can enjoy a fast checkout experience when shopping online while having the peace of mind knowing that their payment information is protected.”

