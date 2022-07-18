Instagram adds payments in chat

Instagram users can now buy products from small businesses using Meta Pay within the app's chat function.

To use payments in chat on Instagram, people send a message to a qualified small business they’re interested in buying from.In that same chat thread, they’ll be able to pay with Meta Pay with a few taps, track their order and ask the business any follow-up questions.The feature is open to small businesses in the US, meaning they don't have to set up a digital storefront using Instagram Shops.