/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Facebook

Retail banking

Cryptocurrency

Blockchain Metaverse Social media
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Instagram starts testing NFTs

Instagram starts testing NFTs

Instagram will start testing digital collectables this week, enabling creators and collectors to display their non-fungible tokens on their profiles.

Instagram is working with a small number of users to test the feature, which will let users share NFTs in their main feed as well as Stories and in messages by linking third-party digital wallets in-app. At launch, the wallets will be Rainbow, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet, with Coinbase, Dapper and Phantom coming soon.

There are no fees for posting the collectables, which will receive a special ‘shimmer’ visual treatment with both the creator and owner attributed. Initially, Ethereum and Poloygon-based NFTs will be supported, with Solana and Flow to follow.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg says that similar functionality will soon come to Facebook and that the firm is also bringing augmented reality NFTs to Instagram Stories via the firm's Spark AR technology "so you can place digital art into physical spaces".

Zuckerberg talked to web3 entrepreneur Tom Bilyeu about NFTs and the metaverse:

Facebook

Retail banking

Cryptocurrency

Blockchain Metaverse Social media
Editorial
NFT-crazed celebs pump $87m into MoonPay
NFT-crazed celebs pump $87m into MoonPay

Meet Zuck Bucks - Meta's latest digital currency concoction
Meet Zuck Bucks - Meta's latest digital currency concoction

