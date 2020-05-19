Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Facebook

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Facebook makes e-commerce play with Shops

Facebook makes e-commerce play with Shops

Mark Zuckerberg is diving into e-commerce, launching a service that lets small businesses set up storefronts on Facebook and Instagram - although buyers will often have to leave the apps to complete purchases.

Facebook Shops lets firms set up online stores that can be accessed by customers on their Facebook pages and Instagram profiles.

Firms upload their inventory, pick products they want to feature and customise the look and feel of their shop with a cover image and accent colours. Customers will be able to communicate with sellers via WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct.

Most shoppers will have to leave the Facebook Shop and go to the business' website to complete purchases. However, for US firms that are part of Facebook's Checkout invitation-only programme, sales can be completed within the app - with Facebook collecting a small fee.



Shops is free, with Facebook hoping that it will make money by bringing in more data to help refine its advertising and giving firms another reason to tap into that advertising.

In the future, businesses will be able to sell products WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct. They will also be able to tag products during Facebook and Instagram livestreams, so customers can click through to ordering pages.

Although long-planned, Zuckerberg says that Shops is being launched at a time when small businesses are having to turn to online sales because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Companies

Facebook

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Y[On-Demand Webinar] Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Business

Trending Stories

Related News
Facebook to hire 50 stablecoin staff in Dublin
/crypto

Facebook to hire 50 stablecoin staff in Dublin

Facebook Pay consolidates payments across apps
/payments

Facebook Pay consolidates payments across apps

Facebook readies WhatsApp Pay for Indian launch

26 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. Tencent rolls out credit scoring system - report

  2. Monzo seeks fresh funding as Covid-19 decimates valuation

  3. British Business Bank approves new lenders for Bounce Back loans

  4. Open Banking Europe publishes draft signature standards for bank APIs

  5. Deutsche Bank restarts redundancy programme; views Covid as cost-cutting opportunity

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA