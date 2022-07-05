Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ant Financial

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Security

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ant Group open sources privacy software

Ant Group open sources privacy software

Chinese fintech behemoth Ant Group has made its "privacy-preserving Computation Framework" open source.

The framework is designed to preserve user privacy while the firm carries out data analysis and machine learning and address pain points in multiparty collaboration on information flows.

It integrates a range of Ant Group’s privacy computing technologies and covers the whole information life cycle, including secure multi-party computation, differential privacy, and homomorphic encryption.

Ant has made the framework, called SecretFlow, available on GitHub and Chinese alternative Gitee in a move designed to make it accessible to global developers and "speed up the its application in various scenarios".

Lei Wang, GM, privacy computing department, Ant, says: "It is costly for developers to start from scratch as there are many fundamental technologies involved in the privacy-preserving computing process.

"Now, with Ant’s open-source framework, developers can build their solutions and projects by using our fundamental technologies as the building blocks, which can further their research with a more simplified process and lower costs."

Meanwhile Ant has joined forces with the China Computer Federation to launch a privacy computing fund, with an initial S$600,000 pot to support research in areas such as post-quantum multi-party computation.

Related Companies

Ant Financial

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Security

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments[New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Trending

Related News
Ant launches Singapore digital bank
/startups

Ant launches Singapore digital bank

Ant cleared to set up credit scoring JV with state-backed partners
/regulation

Ant cleared to set up credit scoring JV with state-backed partners

Ant Group and Tencent promote their work on digital yuan with PBoC – SCMP

26 Apr 2021

Ant Group CEO resigns

12 Mar 2021

Ant Group to become financial holding company under deal with Chinese regulators

03 Feb 2021

Trending

  1. Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

  2. Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

  3. Australian neobank Volt goes to the wall

  4. Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race

  5. Meta to shut down Novi wallet

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022