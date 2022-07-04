Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Vauld

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto lender Vauld suspends withdrawals

Crypto lender Vauld suspends withdrawals

Vauld, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency lending and exchange player, has suspended withdrawals, trading and deposits as it faces up to "financial challenges".

The firm says “volatile market conditions” have led to customers withdrawing more than $197.7 million from the platform since 12 June, leaving it in trouble.

It has brought in financial and legal advisors as it looks into its options, including a potential restructuring, to "best protect the interests of Vauld's stakeholders".

Vauld - which counts Valar Ventures, Coinbase Ventures and Pantera Capital among its backers - says it is "in discussions with potential investors".

The decision to suspend withdrawals comes just three weeks after Vauld said it was processing withdrawals "as usual and this will continue to be the case in the future".

Last month, crypto lender Celsius paused withdrawals thanks to “extreme market conditions.”

Related Companies

Vauld

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem[On-Demand Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Trending

Related News
ECB to issue eurozone warning over crypto regulation – FT
/regulation

ECB to issue eurozone warning over crypto regulation – FT

FTX closes in on $25m cut-price deal for BlockFi - reports
/crypto

FTX closes in on $25m cut-price deal for BlockFi - reports

Crypto exchange Bitpanda makes job cuts

24 Jun

Bitcoin crashes to lowest level for two years as Celsius pauses withdrawals

13 Jun

Trending

  1. Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

  2. Australian neobank Volt goes to the wall

  3. Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

  4. Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race

  5. UK Finance reveals huge rise in APP fraud

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022