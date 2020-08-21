Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BlockFi

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BlockFi raises $50 million to take crypto mainstream

BlockFi raises $50 million to take crypto mainstream

BlockFi has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Morgan Creek Digital as it bids to bring cryptocurrency finance to the mainstream investor.

Other participating investors in the Series C include Valar Ventures, CMT Digital, Castle Island Ventures, Winklevoss Capital, SCB 10X, Avon Ventures, Purple Arch Ventures, Kenetic Capital, HashKey, and a number of angel investors.

This is the third round of funding in the last 12 months for BlockFi, coming six months after the firm raised $30 million in Series B, and $18.3 million in Series A last year.

The New Jersey-based company says it will use the newly secured funds to grow the team and further expand its business lines, including the upcoming release of a bitcoin rewards-based credit card and support for additional assets and currencies.

BLockFi currently offers a suite of financial products, including crypto-based interest accounts providing a high annual percentage yield on bitcoin, ether, and stablecoins; crypto-backed loans that allow investors to access liquidity up to 50% of an asset’s value in USD; and zero-fee trading.

BlockFi has set its sights on reaching $100m in revenue over the next 12 months and currently has more than $1.5bn in assets on the platform, up from $200mn at the end of 2019.

Related Companies

BlockFi

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH, [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHT[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Trending

Related News
Bitcoin cheerleader Novogratz backs crypto lending startup BlockFi

Bitcoin cheerleader Novogratz backs crypto lending startup BlockFi

Trending

  1. DBS: Central banks &#39;troubled and intrigued&#39; by expansion in digital currency

  2. EU approves Mastercard takeover of Nets&#39; units, subject to concessions

  3. AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

  4. Monzo, Starling and the lessons for challengers post-Covid

  5. Six fintechs awarded a total of &#163;20 million in RBS bail out funding

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks