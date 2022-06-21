Italy's Sella launches metaverse accelerator programme

Italian banking group Sella has launched an acceleration programme dedicated to startups focused on finance in the metaverse.

Run by Sella's venture incubator dpixel with the OGR Torino hub, the Metaverse 4 Finance Accelerator aims to identify and support national and international startups with a defined core team, a clear value proposition, and a prototype ready for market launch within 10 months.



The six month programme will consist of four phases, beginning with scouting for startups, which will then be whittled down to 10 based on business plans. The final five firms will then face a technical validation phase.



These five will then each receive EUR100,000 in funding and take part in a "matchmaking" process with industry players.



Stefano Azzalin, CEO, dpixel, says: "In this unique period combining evolution, discontinuity and transition to Web3, it is even more essential the continuous support to an open and innovative ecosystem to give impetus to ideas and solutions useful to citizens and businesses, wherever they act, be it the physical world or the metaverse."