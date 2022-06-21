Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banca Sella

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Predictions Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Italy&#39;s Sella launches metaverse accelerator programme

Italy's Sella launches metaverse accelerator programme

Italian banking group Sella has launched an acceleration programme dedicated to startups focused on finance in the metaverse.

Run by Sella's venture incubator dpixel with the OGR Torino hub, the Metaverse 4 Finance Accelerator aims to identify and support national and international startups with a defined core team, a clear value proposition, and a prototype ready for market launch within 10 months.

The six month programme will consist of four phases, beginning with scouting for startups, which will then be whittled down to 10 based on business plans. The final five firms will then face a technical validation phase.

These five will then each receive EUR100,000 in funding and take part in a "matchmaking" process with industry players.

Stefano Azzalin, CEO, dpixel, says: "In this unique period combining evolution, discontinuity and transition to Web3, it is even more essential the continuous support to an open and innovative ecosystem to give impetus to ideas and solutions useful to citizens and businesses, wherever they act, be it the physical world or the metaverse."

Related Companies

Banca Sella

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Predictions Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Metaverse
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem[Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Trending

Related News
CaixaBank and Microsoft explore the metaverse
/retail

CaixaBank and Microsoft explore the metaverse

JPMorgan Summer Reading List arrives in the metaverse
/wholesale

JPMorgan Summer Reading List arrives in the metaverse

Banca Sella invests €2 million in Italian fintech startup Tot

11 Nov 2021

Italy's illimity buys 50% stake in Banca Sella's open banking unit

22 Sep 2020

Gruppo Banca Sella unit to buy mobile FS firm Vipera

20 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Stripe unveils global infrastructure for bank transfers

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022