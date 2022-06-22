Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BIS puts CBDCs at centre of future monetary system

BIS puts CBDCs at centre of future monetary system

The Bank for International Settlements has drawn up a blueprint for a future monetary system grounded in a digital representation of central bank money, warning of the "deep strucutral inadequacies" of cryptocurrencies.

In a special chapter of its Annual Economic Report 2022, the central banker's bank says such a system could combine innovation with essential attributes such as safety, stability, accountability, openness and efficiency.

The report decries the structural limitations of crypto and decentralised finance (DeFi), outlining the inherent risks in their design. The BIS notes that recent market turmoil and the collapse in the prices of major stablecoins are reminders that "crypto is not sound money".

Rather, a digital version of money issued by the central bank could provide for many of the same features offered by cryptocurrencies and stablecoins while building on a strong foundation of trust. With a sovereign currency at its core, the BIS believes CBDCs can avoid the structural limitations and risks of crypto, which include congestion, high fees, fragmentation and pseudo-anonymity.

Hyun Song Shin, economic adviser and head of research of the BIS, states: "The BIS argues that the future monetary system should be the fusion of new capabilities around the core of trust provided by the central bank. The private sector will provide customer-facing activities with new functions such as the tokenisation of money and financial instruments and instant retail payments through new interfaces. This combination could bring about lower costs, greater financial inclusion, more user control over financial data, improved integrity and seamless cross-border activity, helping to overcome shortcomings in today's arrangements. Such innovations could open a new chapter in the global monetary system."

In the cross-border context, the BIS Innovation Hub (BISIH) has been leading practical experiments to show how central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could help deliver faster, cheaper and more transparent international payments.

In its latest update, the BIS states that the experiments demonstrate that common systems encompassing multiple CBDCs are operationally feasible and could bring efficiencies. However, policy, legal, governance and economic questions remain.

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem[Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Trending

Related News
Riksbank's Skingsley appointed head of BIS Innovation Hub
/people

Riksbank's Skingsley appointed head of BIS Innovation Hub

BIS data shows unstoppable CBDC momentum
/crypto

BIS data shows unstoppable CBDC momentum

BIS and Bank Indonesia to run CBDC TechSprint

26 Apr

Central banks develop prototypes for cross-border CBDC interoperability

22 Mar

BIS committee sets up cross-border payments task force

13 Dec 2021

BIS: CBDC and DLT combo outperforms correspondent banking system

28 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Stripe unveils global infrastructure for bank transfers

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022