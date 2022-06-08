Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Sveriges Riksbank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Security Cryptocurrency Regulation & Compliance Sustainable Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Riksbank&#39;s Skingsley appointed head of BIS Innovation Hub

Riksbank's Skingsley appointed head of BIS Innovation Hub

The Bank for International Settlements has appointed Riksbank's Cecilia Skingsley as head of the BIS Innovation Hub.

Skingsley, currently first deputy governor of the Swedish central bank, will join the BIS in September for a five-year term, replacing Benoît Cœuré, who was appointed president of France's Competition Authority in January.

Established in 2019 to support exploratory work into new frontiers in financial technology, the BIS Innovation Hub has centres in Hong Kong, London, Singapore, Stockholm and Switzerland. Another two centres, in Frankfurt/Paris and Toronto, are set to open this year.

The hub's projects focus on priority themes such as central bank digital currencies (CBDC), next-generation financial market infrastructures, supervisory and regulatory technology, open finance, cyber security and green finance.

Sverige Riksbank is further along the curve than most central banks in exploring the feasibility of a CBDC and Skingsley has played a pivotal role in advancing key international initiatives directed towards the development of CBDCs.

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Sveriges Riksbank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Security Cryptocurrency Regulation & Compliance Sustainable Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Trending

Related News
BIS and Bank Indonesia to run CBDC TechSprint
/inclusion

BIS and Bank Indonesia to run CBDC TechSprint

Benoît Cœuré: regulators likely to agree on crypto framework in 2022 – FT
/crypto

Benoît Cœuré: regulators likely to agree on crypto framework in 2022 – FT

BIS opens fourth Innovation Hub in London

11 Jun 2021

BIS Innovation Hub to expand global reach

30 Jun 2020

BIS to set up network of Innovation Hubs

01 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022