News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Related Companies

Deutsche Börse

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution
Deutsche B&#246;rse introduces comprehensive crypto data feed

Deutsche Börse introduces comprehensive crypto data feed

Deutsche Börse is to introduce a new data feed covering real-time and historical tick level data for all crypto exchanges and all digital assets covered by crypto market data provider Kaiko.

In Q4, historical L2 tick-level orderbook data on a T+1 basis and live trade data will be made available through Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services’ distribution network, followed by the introduction of historical orderbook data for selected digital asset exchanges on a T+1 basis.

Kaiko collects tick-level trade data from over 100 Centralised Exchanges (CEXs) and Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) for both spot and derivatives markets. The company covers about 96 per cent of the tick-level trading data from various DEXs and includes a majority of blockchain protocols such as Ethereum or Avalanche. The data collected from CEXs comprises more than 150,000 instruments for spot and derivatives markets.

“The crypto market faces high volatility and price fluctuations," says Alireza Dorfard, head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse. "Therefore, many of our clients have a high demand for consolidated data from centralised as well as decentralised exchanges to develop useful crypto investment strategies. Our new offering fulfils this need, helps our clients gain a deeper understanding of the cryptocurrency market and allows them to analyse specific events.”

