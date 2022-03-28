Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
Deutsche B&#246;rse to acquire fund data manager Kneip

Deutsche Börse to acquire fund data manager Kneip

Deutsche Börse is to acquire 100 per cent of Luxembourg-based fund data manager Kenip, expanding its offering in the asset management service space.

Established in 1993, Kneip manages investor disclosure and data publication for more than 10,000 funds in over 40 countries, servicing over 30 per cent of EU-based fund Isins.

Kneip will be integrated with the German exchange group's established fund service platforms with the aim of a creating a leading fund data service hub in Luxembourg.

Philippe Seyll, head of investment fund services at Deutsche Börse Group, says: “Through Kneip’s global reach and broad range of services, we will be able to further develop our product and service offerings and add value for funds clients at every stage of their business. This is also a unique opportunity to create a leading European fund data champion based in Luxembourg.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of this month. Financial terms were not dosclosed.

