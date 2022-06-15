Mastercard launches Open Banking Start Path programme

Mastercard is expanding its Start Path startup programme with the introduction of a scheme focused on open banking.

The payments giant has picked the UAE's Dapi, Indonesia's Finantier, the UK's mmob, Nigeria's Mono, and American outfit Paywallet to join the three month programme.



Participants will get access to Mastercard's expertise and insights, interacting with the company's open banking subsidiaries Finicity and Aiia.



They will also get access to Mastercard’s ecosystem of banks, merchants, partners and digital players across the globe.



Blake Rosenthal, EVP, fintech and segment solutions, Mastercard, says: “We are thrilled to launch the Start Path Open Banking program and welcome five high-growth startups from around the world to collaborate with us and accelerate open banking innovation.”