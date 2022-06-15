Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mastercard launches Open Banking Start Path programme

Mastercard launches Open Banking Start Path programme

Mastercard is expanding its Start Path startup programme with the introduction of a scheme focused on open banking.

The payments giant has picked the UAE's Dapi, Indonesia's Finantier, the UK's mmob, Nigeria's Mono, and American outfit Paywallet to join the three month programme.

Participants will get access to Mastercard's expertise and insights, interacting with the company's open banking subsidiaries Finicity and Aiia.

They will also get access to Mastercard’s ecosystem of banks, merchants, partners and digital players across the globe.

Blake Rosenthal, EVP, fintech and segment solutions, Mastercard, says: “We are thrilled to launch the Start Path Open Banking program and welcome five high-growth startups from around the world to collaborate with us and accelerate open banking innovation.”

Comments: (1)

Hayden Kaya
Hayden Kaya - Lloyds Bank - London 18 June, 2022, 12:52

This is great to see and I hope there will be more colloboration across the banking community worldwide to support Open Banking initiatives to enhance corporate and customer experiences and processes 

