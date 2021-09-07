Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard Aiia

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard expands open banking reach through Aiia acquisition

Mastercard expands open banking reach through Aiia acquisition

Mastercard has agreed to buy Danish open banking technology outfit Aiia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Aiia provides a direct connection through a single API to more than 2700 banks across Europe to its bank, fintech and payment firm clients. Mastercard stresses that Aiia has "expertise in providing safe and secure data access" that aligns with its own "data responsibility principles".

The deal compliments Mastercard's acquisition, last year, of American open banking player Finicity.

Specifically, the connectivity of Aiia in Europe will enable Mastercard to deliver the credit decisioning and credit scoring applications of Finicity to European clients. Meanwhile, the connectivity of Finicity in the US will help deliver the account information services and payment applications of Aiia to American clients.

Craig Vosburg, chief product officer, Mastercard, says: “The value of open banking comes through empowering consumers and businesses to use their own data to obtain financial services solutions simply, securely and quickly. The addition of Aiia anchors our European open banking efforts and allows us to continue to meet our customers where they are.

“As open banking continues to ignite innovation, we’re committed to providing a unique set of technology platforms, data connectivity and infrastructure combined with data privacy and security principles."

Related Companies

MasterCard Aiia

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud

Trending

Related News
Danish pension fund Velliv rolls out open banking payments with Aiia
/payments

Danish pension fund Velliv rolls out open banking payments with Aiia

Mastercard to buy Finicity for open banking push
/retail

Mastercard to buy Finicity for open banking push

Trending

  1. Debt collection: The hidden downside of BNPL

  2. Fired credit union employee gets revenge by wiping 20GB of data

  3. IOTA tapped by EU to enable region’s blockchain infrastructure

  4. Ikea owner invests in BNPL firm Jifiti

  5. Central banks to develop prototypes for cross-border CBDC settlement

Research
See all reports »
Competitive Advantage through Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel