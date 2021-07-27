Mastercard launches Start Path programme for crypto and blockchain

Mastercard is launching a version of its Start Path startup programme specifically for firms in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

The payments giant has picked seven startups from around the world to join the programme, which will give them access to partnership opportunities, insights and tools to grow.



Participants include Singapore-based NFT marketplace Mintable, Israeli crypto custody platform GK8 and American crypto-native multi-asset digital money platform Uphold.



For its part, Mastercard will build relationships with firms working in an area that it is taking increasingly seriously.



Jess Turner, EVP, new digital infrastructure and fintech, Mastercard, says: "As a leading technology player, we believe we can play a key role in digital assets, helping to shape the industry, and provide consumer protections and security.



"Part of our role is to forge the future of cryptocurrency, and we’re doing that by bridging mainstream financial principles with digital assets innovations."