Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Yapily appoints Payoneer&#39;s Noam Oren as CTO

Yapily appoints Payoneer's Noam Oren as CTO

Open banking vendor Yapily has appointed seasoned tech industry veteran Noam Oren from Payoneer as chief technology officer.

Orem has pent the past thirteen years at Payoneer, contributing to the company's growth from the seed stage to a successful IPO in 2021.

Orem succeeds outgoing CTO Joao Martins, who moves to payments company KodyPay, and will be responsible for setting long-term platform strategy by scaling Yapily’s open banking products and services.

The appointment follows Yapily’s recent agreement to acquire leading German open banking platform finAPI and several new strategic partnerships with the likes of OpenPayd, Two, and Yonder.

Over the last 12 months, Yapily and finAPI combined have enabled customers to process a combined total of $39.5 billion in payment volumes and connect to more than 1 million monthly active data users.

